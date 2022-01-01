Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Mankato

Mankato restaurants
Mankato restaurants that serve tacos

Burrito Wings LLC image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Burrito Wings LLC

503 S Front St, Manketo

Avg 4.6 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Taco (1)$3.50
Grilled Steak Tacos (3)$9.75
Carnitas Taco (1)$3.00
More about Burrito Wings LLC
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wooden Spoon

515 N Riverfront Dr, Mankato

Avg 4.8 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco Bake (GF)
Chicken, Tomatoes Petite Diced, Green Onions, Onion, Bell Peppers, Brown Rice, Garlic, Cumin, Oregano, Roasted Red Pepper, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Kidney Beans, Salt, Pepper, Cilantro
More about Wooden Spoon
Main pic

 

Flask

100 East Walnut Street, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Pizza$16.00
fresh cilantro + salsa verde + shredded chicken + colby cheese + black bean and corn salsa + sour cream + cilantro lime sour cream drizzle
More about Flask
Consumer pic

 

Tav on the Ave

1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and housemade salsa, served on crispy corn tortillas
Steak Taco Salad$16.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and housemade salsa, served on crispy corn tortillas
Tequila Tacos$15.00
3 pan seared cod, asian slaw, coconut rice, housemade black beans, and tequila lime pico de gallo
More about Tav on the Ave
Pub 500 image

FRENCH FRIES

Pub 500

500 S Front St, Mankato

Avg 4 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco$15.99
Beer battered cod, cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, onion, cheddar cheese and cilantro lime sauce wrapped in a warm pita.
More about Pub 500

