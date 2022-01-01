Tacos in Mankato
Mankato restaurants that serve tacos
Burrito Wings LLC
503 S Front St, Manketo
|Barbacoa Taco (1)
|$3.50
|Grilled Steak Tacos (3)
|$9.75
|Carnitas Taco (1)
|$3.00
Wooden Spoon
515 N Riverfront Dr, Mankato
|Chicken Taco Bake (GF)
Chicken, Tomatoes Petite Diced, Green Onions, Onion, Bell Peppers, Brown Rice, Garlic, Cumin, Oregano, Roasted Red Pepper, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Kidney Beans, Salt, Pepper, Cilantro
Flask
100 East Walnut Street, Mankato
|Taco Pizza
|$16.00
fresh cilantro + salsa verde + shredded chicken + colby cheese + black bean and corn salsa + sour cream + cilantro lime sour cream drizzle
Tav on the Ave
1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and housemade salsa, served on crispy corn tortillas
|Steak Taco Salad
|$16.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and housemade salsa, served on crispy corn tortillas
|Tequila Tacos
|$15.00
3 pan seared cod, asian slaw, coconut rice, housemade black beans, and tequila lime pico de gallo