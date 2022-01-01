Go
Mann Meats

If item says "Unavailable", Please call us (314-942-7000) to check on its availability, as we cook fresh throughout the day and restock often.
In order to provide the finest BBQ in St. Louis, we make our products daily. With that in mind, occasionally we'll run low due to demand. For Bulk/Large purchases, please call us directly and place the order with one of our employees. 314-942-7000
Thank you always for your support and business!

Popular Items

Queso (2 ounce portion)$1.49
Rhino Burger$11.99
Our Mann Burger w/cheese covered with 6 ounces of our Beef Brisket.
(3) Jumbo Chicken Wings$9.99
Half Slab Ribs$16.99
Mann Burger$4.49
Mann Candy Sandwich (Beef)$9.49
We remove the points of our smoked brisket, cube it into bite size pieces, lightly sauce them, and return to the grill until the sauce caramelizes and becomes melt in your mouth tender.
1 1/4" Thick Fork Steak$13.99
Whole Meat Loaf / approx. 2.5lbs / (Preorder Only / needs 2 Hour Notice)$23.99
Extra BBQ Sauce (2oz. portion)$0.49
Location

300 SAINT FERDINAND

FLORISSANT MO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
