Go
Toast

Manna@Northland

Come in and enjoy food for the soul.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

683 Northland Ave • $

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Nutty Pecan Waffle (1)$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Business Services
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

683 Northland Ave

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

IKE & BG Restuarant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parkside Meadow Restaurant

No reviews yet

Pub · Restaurant

Tacos Community & Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hutch's

No reviews yet

For 25 years Hutch's Restaurant has been serving Buffalo with fine cuisine. With an American take on the French Bistro, we combine comfort and intimacy to create a dining experience suited for friendly gatherings or grand occasions.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston