Mannino Italian Garden

Mannino Italian Garden is a locally owned and operated authentic Italian restaurant. You will enjoy freshly made entrees from authentic recipes in a family friendly atmosphere. With a wide variety of choices, you are bound to find something to satisfy your hunger.

PIZZA

283 Chestnut Street • $$

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

283 Chestnut Street

Meadville PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
