Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

4th generation Jewish deli in Chicago. Where everyone from your parents to the Presidents have dined.

1141 South Jefferson Street

Popular Items

Beef Pastrami Sandwich (Hot)$18.95
Cured and smoked pastrami piled high. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
Potato Pancake (Vegetarian)$3.50
Our famous pan fried potato pancake.
Corned Beef Sandwich (Hot)$17.95
Thinly sliced corned beef piled high. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
Pickles (2 spears)$0.50
Apple Sauce$0.89
Reuben Sandwich$20.95
Choice of corned beef, pastrami, turkey pastrami or roasted turkey, grilled with Swiss cheese and kraut, served with homemade 1000 dressing, pickles, and mustard
Combo Soup- Pick 2$4.95
Homemade soup with your choice of goodies inside. Choose your size and ingredients to make your perfect soup!
Matzo Ball Soup$3.95
Homemade matzo balls in our homemade chicken broth. Surely soup to warm your soul.
CB & Pastrami Combo Sandwich (Hot)$18.95
Can't decide? How about both! A mix of corned beef and pastrami, piled high for your enjoyment. Suggested bread: Rye Bread
Chips
Location

Sunday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
