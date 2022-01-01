Manny's Handcrafted Gelato & Cafe

Uprising Bakery and Cafe

No reviews yet

UpRising Bakery and Café is dedicated to learning about and pioneering

changes in the culinary world. UpRising will be neighborhood destination cafe serving scratch-made bakery items as

well as fresh & healthy breakfast & vegan lunch options. Uprising is an Eco-conscience facility, using biodegradable and compostable flatware,

cups, and trash removal services. The main focus is local. . UpRising believes it is important to remind the

community what a fresh, from-scratch, baked item/meal is. We cater to all dietary

restrictions known to the market in a safe and affordable manner. UpRising is a

movement, a force of nature in the industry.

