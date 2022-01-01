Go
Manny's Handcrafted Gelato & Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

11808 Main St • $

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$4.25
Mocha$3.75
Cuban Panini$8.50
Ham, pork, pickles, mustard, and swiss
Caprese Panini$8.00
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, and tomato
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

11808 Main St

Huntley IL

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
