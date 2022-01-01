Go
Steakhouses

Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

35496 US-27

Haines City, FL 33844

Popular Items

Prime Rib$19.98
Perfectly seasoned and slow roasted. Our finest: server with au jus and creamy horseradish. If we run out, come back tomorrow.
Yeast Rolls$0.50
New York Strip$23.98
Rich and perfectly marbled
Ribeye$27.98
Juiciest of all steaks, rich mellow flavor, our steak lovers favorite
Baby Back Ribs$22.98
We get rave reviews on our signature ribs, glazed with our award-winning BBQ Sauce. Fall off the bone goodness!
Grilled Salmon$17.98
Your choice of Butter Sauce, Teriyaki Glaze, or Bourbon Glazed
Manny's Steak 10oz$17.28
Center Cut Sirloin$13.99
Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!
Buffalo Wings$12.99
A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing
Filet Mignon$21.98
Fork tender, lean and tasty.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

35496 US-27, Haines City FL 33844

