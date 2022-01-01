Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath
Open today 8:00 AM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Location
469 Laurence Drive, Heath TX 75032
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dodies Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall - 2067 Summer Lee Dr,Ste 115
No Reviews
2067 Summer Lee Drive Rockwall, TX 75032
View restaurant