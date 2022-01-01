Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
5315 The Station Blvd. Suite A-300
Sachse, TX 75248
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
5315 The Station Blvd. Suite A-300, Sachse TX 75248
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Starwood Cafe @ Hillcrest Village
Come in and enjoy!
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
Come in and enjoy!
Rockfish Seafood Grill
Rockfish Seafood Grill located in Richardson, Texas is a casual restaurant focused around great quality seafood at affordable prices.