Manny's Tortas

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

805 Reviews

$

920 East Lake Street Suite 125

Minneapolis, MN 55407

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Box Lunch (per person)$11.99
Includes one torta and potato chips.
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

920 East Lake Street Suite 125, Minneapolis MN 55407

Directions

