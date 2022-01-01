Mano Oculta
Come in and enjoy!
1420 SE Powell Blvd
Location
1420 SE Powell Blvd
Portland OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Aladdin Theater
Thanks for supporting live music!
Magna Kusina
Modern take on Filipino cuisine
Hopworks Urban Brewery
We create exceptional beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect our planet and support our community.
Montage Ala Cart
Portland's Favorite Macaroni and Cajun fare!