Go
Toast

Manoa Poke Shop

Inspired by the superettes, drive-ins, and community potlucks of Hawai’i, Manoa is bringing a taste of the Pacific to Somerville and Cambridge. We celebrate the places and people that sustain us and serve our community with a spirit of Aloha.

SEAFOOD • POKE

300 Beacon Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)

Popular Items

Suafa'i$5.00
Samoan pudding, with coconut, banana, tapioca, pineapple, and guava whip.
MIXPLATES + POKEBOWLS
All bowls and plates come with 2 scoops rice, mac salad, kim chee cucumbers, green salad with pickled veg, and your choice of pokes and proteins.
White Rice$2.00
Two scoops.
Mac Salad$5.00
America's finest pasta dish.
Guava Cake$5.00
Whipped guava cream cheese frosting, guava compote
Spam Musubi$5.00
Hawai’i’s favorite snack. Spam steeped in our special house marinade and white rice wrapped in nori. Gluten free.
Pineapple Cake$5.00
Grandma's recipe, every piece is a corner piece!
Rangoons$7.00
Yes! Crispy wontons, tuna confit, cream cheese, served with house chili oil. YES!
Fried Chicken$13.00
Large side serving of our beloved mochiko fried chicken!
POG Juice: Passionfruit, Orange, and Guava Juice$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

300 Beacon Street

Somerville MA

Sunday12:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dali Restaurant

No reviews yet

Romantic, fun, lively, welcoming, flowery, Spanish, Latin and European sensibility and music. Conducive for special occasions.

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Forge Baking Company

No reviews yet

Forge Baking Co. opened its doors on November 2014 after months of steady preparation. Owners Jennifer Park and Tucker Lewis, the minds behind Somerville staples Diesel in Davis and Bloc in Union Square, envisioned a bakery that produced high quality pastries and breads made with locally sourced, organic ingredients whenever possible. Today, Forge produces excellent breads, a variety of sweet and savory pastries, and other assorted treats. We’re open daily from 7 am to 8 pm at 626 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA.

Giulia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston