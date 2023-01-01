Manor restaurants you'll love
Must-try Manor restaurants
More about Pho Yes - Manor Texas
Pho Yes - Manor Texas
11300 US-290 Ste 250, Manor
|Popular items
|C02. Sesame Chicken
|$13.95
Similar to General Tso's Chicken but the taste of the chicken is sweet rather than spicy, the dish is finished with sprinkles of toasted sesame seeds. The dish is served with your choice of steamed or fried rice.
|Bao Bun (2)
|$0.00
These are a delicious, warm, fluffy bread that is used to wrap your choice of grilled pork, beef, chicken or shrimp.
|A09. Pork Dumpling (10)
|$8.99
Tasty pork dumplings are made with marinated ground pork wrapped in wonton skin served with our signature dumpling sauce. These dumplings can be either steamed or fried.
More about Grazie Pizzeria
Grazie Pizzeria
13700 FM 973 Suite D402, Manor
|Popular items
|16" RONI – Pepperoni
|$22.00
Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
|11" The FLAG – Classic Margherita
|$14.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
|16" The FLAG – Classic Margherita
|$19.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil