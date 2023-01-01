Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Manor restaurants you'll love

Go
Manor restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Manor

Must-try Manor restaurants

Main pic

 

Pho Yes - Manor Texas

11300 US-290 Ste 250, Manor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
C02. Sesame Chicken$13.95
Similar to General Tso's Chicken but the taste of the chicken is sweet rather than spicy, the dish is finished with sprinkles of toasted sesame seeds. The dish is served with your choice of steamed or fried rice.
Bao Bun (2)$0.00
These are a delicious, warm, fluffy bread that is used to wrap your choice of grilled pork, beef, chicken or shrimp.
A09. Pork Dumpling (10)$8.99
Tasty pork dumplings are made with marinated ground pork wrapped in wonton skin served with our signature dumpling sauce. These dumplings can be either steamed or fried.
More about Pho Yes - Manor Texas
Consumer pic

 

Grazie Pizzeria

13700 FM 973 Suite D402, Manor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
16" RONI – Pepperoni$22.00
Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
11" The FLAG – Classic Margherita$14.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
16" The FLAG – Classic Margherita$19.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil
More about Grazie Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Uncle David's Pit LLC - 9617 Evening Canopy Dr

9617 Evening Canopy Dr, Manor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Uncle David's Pit LLC - 9617 Evening Canopy Dr
Map

More near Manor to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bastrop

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston