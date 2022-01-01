Go
Manor Hill Trolley

Brick Oven Pizza

4411 Manor Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Circle Of Trust$13.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni.
Pooh Bear and Piglet$16.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Hot Honey Drizzle
The Mater$14.00
Garlic Oil, Blistered Tomatoes, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Basil Leaves.
Jala Up In Yo Popper$15.00
Spicy Cream Cheese Sauce, Bacon , Mozzarella, Pickled Jalapenos, Cheddar
The Prez$10.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella.
Elote Libre$15.00
Sriracha Aioli, Corn , Queso Fresco, Mozzarella, Spicy Crunchies, Cilantro
Location

4411 Manor Lane

Ellicott City MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
