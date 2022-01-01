Mansfield pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Cibo Matto Caffe
254 Chauncy St, Mansfield
|Bread with Order
Our homemade Foccacia and Ciabatta Bread
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
spiced wings, blue cheese and carrot sticks
|House Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, radish, fennel, white-balsamic italian vinaigrette
BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.
280 School Street Suite J-135, Mansfield
|Spicy Hawaiian
|$14.00
Pepperoni, pineapple and banana peppers.
|Caprese Pie
|$14.00
Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze.
|House
|$9.00
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, crouton, banana pepper and red wine vinaigrette.