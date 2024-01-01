Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef soup in
Mansfield
/
Mansfield
/
Beef Soup
Mansfield restaurants that serve beef soup
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Cibo Matto Caffe
254 Chauncy St, Mansfield
Avg 4.6
(3398 reviews)
Braised Beef & Barley Soup
$14.00
yukon gold potatoes, giardiniera-calabrian chili relish
More about Cibo Matto Caffe
Mansfield Deli
72 Pratt Street, Mansfield
No reviews yet
Beef Barley & Vegetable Soup*
$5.50
More about Mansfield Deli
