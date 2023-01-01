Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Mansfield

Go
Mansfield restaurants
Toast

Mansfield restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Pushkart Café image

 

Pushkart Café

219 N Main St, Mansfield

Avg 3.5 (68 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.99
More about Pushkart Café
Consumer pic

 

Mansfield Deli

72 Pratt Street, Mansfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Egg Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
N.Y. Strip Steak, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese & House-made Chimichurri Sauce on a Ciabatta with a side of Deli Homefries
More about Mansfield Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Mansfield

Muffins

Garden Salad

Chicken Tenders

Salad Wrap

Tacos

Steak Tip Subs

Quesadillas

Salmon

Map

More near Mansfield to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Easton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

South Easton

No reviews yet

Plainville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (483 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (244 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston