Egg sandwiches in
Mansfield
/
Mansfield
/
Egg Sandwiches
Mansfield restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Pushkart Café
219 N Main St, Mansfield
Avg 3.5
(68 reviews)
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$3.99
More about Pushkart Café
Mansfield Deli
72 Pratt Street, Mansfield
No reviews yet
Steak & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
$7.00
N.Y. Strip Steak, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese & House-made Chimichurri Sauce on a Ciabatta with a side of Deli Homefries
More about Mansfield Deli
