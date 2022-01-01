Lobsters in Mansfield
Mansfield restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Cibo Matto Caffe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Cibo Matto Caffe
254 Chauncy St, Mansfield
|Lobster Bisque
|$9.00
|Lobster Fettucini
|$38.00
sherry-lobster sauce
More about Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - Mansfield
Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - Mansfield
30 Chauncy St, Mansfield
|Naked Lobster Roll
|$34.00
Lobster meat with a hint of mayo on a toasted brioche served with fries
|Yankee Trader Lobster Rangoons (6)
|$13.00
with sweet and sour sauce
|Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Warm lobster with butter on a toasted brioche served with fries