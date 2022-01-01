Quesadillas in Mansfield
Mansfield restaurants that serve quesadillas
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Cibo Matto Caffe
254 Chauncy St, Mansfield
|Quesadilla
|$16.00
chicken and black bean quesadilla
caramelized onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Flynn's Irish Pub
219 NORTH MAIN STREET, MANSFIELD
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA
|$17.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mansfield Deli
72 Pratt st, Mansfield
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken in a Flour Tortilla with Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
NY Pizza
221 North Main Street, Mansfield
|Steak Quesadillas
|$8.50
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$8.50