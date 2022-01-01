Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Mansfield

Mansfield restaurants
Toast

Mansfield restaurants that serve salad wrap

Mansfield Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mansfield Deli

72 Pratt st, Mansfield

Avg 4.7 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwestern Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
Southwestern Style Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers and Cucumbers in a White Wrap
CAPE COD CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$11.00
Our House Made Chicken Salad with Fresh Thyme, Grapes & Dried Cranberries in a White Wrap with Lettuce
EGG SALAD CLUB WRAP$11.00
Egg Salad with Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a Wheat Wrap
More about Mansfield Deli
Restaurant banner

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

NY Pizza

221 North Main Street, Mansfield

Avg 4.7 (1792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.49
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce & tomatoes.
Tuna Salad Wrap$8.49
Lettuce & tomatoes
More about NY Pizza

