Scallops in Mansfield

Mansfield restaurants
Mansfield restaurants that serve scallops

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Cibo Matto Caffe

254 Chauncy St, Mansfield

Avg 4.6 (3398 reviews)
Takeout
side scallops$22.00
Lunch Shrimp & Scallop$32.00
brick oven roasted shrimp & scallop, three cheese tortellini, crispy prosciutto, basil oil,
truffle cream sauce, arugula and pickled fennel salad
Shrimp & Scallop$42.00
brick oven roasted shrimp & scallop, three cheese tortellini, crispy prosciutto, basil oil,
truffle cream sauce, arugula and pickled fennel salad
More about Cibo Matto Caffe
Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - Mansfield

30 Chauncy St, Mansfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Roll$14.00
Pan Seared Scallops$32.00
On a bed of lemon and asparagus risotto
Scallops and Bacon (6)$14.00
Topped with a maple glaze
More about Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - Mansfield

