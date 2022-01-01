Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet corn in
Mansfield
/
Mansfield
/
Sweet Corn
Mansfield restaurants that serve sweet corn
FRENCH FRIES
Rancho Fiesta
1360 S Trimble Rd, Mansfield
Avg 4
(102 reviews)
O/ Sweet Corn
$1.49
More about Rancho Fiesta
ICE CREAM
Dairy Land - 800 Springmill St
800 Springmill St, Mansfield
Avg 4.5
(820 reviews)
Sweet Corn Bites
$2.75
More about Dairy Land - 800 Springmill St
