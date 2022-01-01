French toast in Mansfield
Mansfield restaurants that serve french toast
360 Brunch House
3550 East Broad Street, Mansfield
|French Toast Flight
|$17.00
Choose three.
Hearth Cafe Mansfield
990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124, Mansfield
|French Toast
|$12.00
served on a texas toast white bread with strawberries, mascarpone icing, roasted pecans and lemon zest
|Single French Toast
|$4.50
single French toast, topped with strawberries, mascarpone icing, and pecans