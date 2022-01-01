Pancakes in Mansfield
Mansfield restaurants that serve pancakes
More about 360 Brunch House
360 Brunch House
3550 East Broad Street, Mansfield
|Oreo pancakes
|$13.00
Our pancake batter was loaded with Oreos and topped with icing and chocolate.
More about Hearth Cafe Mansfield
Hearth Cafe Mansfield
990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124, Mansfield
|Kids Pancakes
|$7.00
3 silver dollar pancakes of your choosing with a choice of meat with berries or apples
|Pancake Combo
|$12.00
Served with your choice of pancake as well as 2 eggs your way and choice of meat on side
|Side Pancake
|$3.00
any choice of single or double pancake with choice of filling