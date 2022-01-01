Mansion - Astoria
Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
68 Reviews
$$
46-11 Broadway
Astoria, NY 11103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
46-11 Broadway, Astoria NY 11103
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Rice x Beans
Come in and enjoy!
Twisted Wings Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Peppers - Astoria
Come in and enjoy!
Ma LaLa Chinese
Come in and enjoy!