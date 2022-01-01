Go
Toast

Mansion Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!!

1634 York Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Zucchini Sticks$9.95
Mozzarella Sticks$10.25
Mexican Chili$10.95
French Onion Soup
Mac & Cheese - Dinner$15.95
See full menu

Location

1634 York Avenue

New York NY

Sunday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Daisy

No reviews yet

The Daisy -

Bondurants

No reviews yet

Neighborhood craft beer and american whiskey restaurant with full scratch kitchen & a southern accent

KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Tea Room with contemporary cuisine and charming decor.

Arturo’s

No reviews yet

Italian old school with new specials

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston