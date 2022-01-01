Go
Toast

Man Skirt Brewing

Someone over 21 must be present to accept delivery orders.

144 Main St • $$

Avg 4.9 (378 reviews)

Popular Items

Quadrupel Take
13% Belgian Quad: Clocking in a whopping 13% ABV, our Belgian Quad is deceptively easy drinking. Golden in color, it's rich and malty but without the cloying sweetness that can overpower a beer this strong.
Cyan Satellite
5% Witbier: This classic Belgian-style beer pours a beautiful gold color. Grain flavors are driven by wheat and barley malts, and of course balanced with orange peel and coriander. Finally, Belgian yeast brings some fruitiness to the party, rounding out this refreshing and easy drinking ale.
Let's Get Fizzical
5% Hard Selzter: Refreshing and gluten-free, we brew this hard seltzer using sparkling wine yeast, giving it a subtle flavor of its own. Perfect for a post-workout pick-me-up, try it naked or with one of our all-natural flavors.
Czechs and Balances
5% Czech Pilsner: Man Skirt's take on the original Pilsner. Classic grain flavors shine through, with just the right amount of Sterling hops. Clean, crisp, refreshing, and never boring. Beer geek data: Pilsner, Vienna malts / Sterling, Northern Brewer hops / 14 Plato OG, 3 Plato FG.
Long Sleeve No Pants Shirt$25.00
Rocky's Modern White
6% White IPA From the mind of our very own Rocky, this White IPA brings classic Witbier flavors enhanced with a pile of Sorachi Ace and Wakatu hops.A deceptively easy-drinking IPA, we know you'll love this modern version of a classic.
Gift Certificate$50.00
Give the gift of Man Skirt! If you'd like email delivery, please use the Special Request section to tell us what to put on it and where to send it.
Brutally Bubbly
6% Brut IPA: Ring in the New Year with Man Skirt's brut IPA. Clean, crisp, dry, effervescent, low bitterness and high flavor--everything a brut IPA is meant to be.
Octopus Tee$20.00
Skirt on the front, Beer Octopus on the back!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Business Services
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

144 Main St

Hackettstown NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marley's Gotham Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

30 Burgers

No reviews yet

At 30 Burgers, our burgers are never frozen, never cooked in a microwave oven and are guaranteed fresh, juicy and delicious!

Taphouse Grille - Hackettstown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pasta Grill by Enzo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston