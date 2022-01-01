Fine Creole Cuisine, a friendly staff, and warm, inviting surroundings are what customers expect when they step through the doors at Mansurs on the Boulevard. This locally owned restaurant first opened its doors in April of 1989 at its former location in Village Square off College Drive and moved to its current location on Corporate Boulevard in November 2003, where it is enormously successful with a clientele of hotel guests, business professionals and local regulars. Customers can choose to go to the energetic, inviting bar area or down a corridor that leads to a series of dining rooms, each with its own ambience. The main dining room features nightly classical & Jazz piano music. Softly lit side rooms offer opportunities for celebrations, private parties or quiet conversation in intimate settings that can be fun or formal. Mansurs on the Boulevard has won the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator Magazine every year since 1995.



5720 Corporate Blvd,Ste A