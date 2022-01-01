Mansurs on the Boulevard
Fine Creole Cuisine, a friendly staff, and warm, inviting surroundings are what customers expect when they step through the doors at Mansurs on the Boulevard. This locally owned restaurant first opened its doors in April of 1989 at its former location in Village Square off College Drive and moved to its current location on Corporate Boulevard in November 2003, where it is enormously successful with a clientele of hotel guests, business professionals and local regulars. Customers can choose to go to the energetic, inviting bar area or down a corridor that leads to a series of dining rooms, each with its own ambience. The main dining room features nightly classical & Jazz piano music. Softly lit side rooms offer opportunities for celebrations, private parties or quiet conversation in intimate settings that can be fun or formal. Mansurs on the Boulevard has won the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator Magazine every year since 1995.
5720 Corporate Blvd,Ste A
Location
5720 Corporate Blvd,Ste A
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!
Churchill's
Come in and enjoy!
Iverstine Butcher
Farm to shop. We raise what we sell. From our farm in Kentwood, Louisiana to our shop in Baton Rouge, we grow delicious, all natural food (free of hormones and antibiotics) to feed our community.
Tio Javi's Fresh Mex Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!