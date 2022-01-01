Manteca restaurants you'll love

Manteca restaurants
Toast
  • Manteca

Manteca's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Manteca restaurants

West Coast Sourdough image

 

West Coast Sourdough

2126 Daniels Street, Manteca

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#1 Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Lemon White Chip Cookie$1.75
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
Country Skillets image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Country Skillets

1471 W Yosemite Ave, Manteca

Avg 4.4 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Senior Choice$10.99
Steak & Eggs$15.99
Hog Heaven$14.99
Fire Wings Manteca image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Manteca

1446 Hulsey Rd, Manteca

Avg 4.5 (3503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
curry Pizza House - Manteca

878 Lifestyle Street Suite #620, Manteca

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
