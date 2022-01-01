Mac and cheese in Manteca
Manteca restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about West Coast Sourdough - Manteca - Daniels St
West Coast Sourdough - Manteca - Daniels St
2126 Daniels Street, Manteca
|#2 French Dip*
|$0.00
Thinly sliced Roast Beef with our House Sauce, Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread with a side of our Au Jus sauce. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|#1 Turkey*
|$0.00
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!
|Clam Chowder - Daily!*
|$0.00
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes