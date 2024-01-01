Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Manteo

Manteo restaurants
Manteo restaurants that serve boneless wings

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Garden Deli and Pizza

512 Hwy 64/264, Manteo

Avg 4.4 (206 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Dozen Boneless Wings$7.99
Dozen Boneless Wings$11.99
More about Garden Deli and Pizza
Stripers Bar & Grille

1100A S Bay Club Dr, Manteo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$13.00
More about Stripers Bar & Grille

