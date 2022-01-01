Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Manteo
/
Manteo
/
Cake
Manteo restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Garden Deli & Pizzeria
512 Hwy 64/264, Manteo
Avg 4.4
(206 reviews)
Hershey Bar Cake
$3.75
More about Garden Deli & Pizzeria
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Darrell's Restaurant
521 US Hwy 64/264, Manteo
Avg 4.3
(1 review)
Crab Cake Dinner
$29.99
Three Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes
$7.75
Kids Two Hot Cakes
$3.59
More about Darrell's Restaurant
