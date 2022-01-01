Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Manteo

Go
Manteo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Manteo
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Manteo restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Garden Deli & Pizzeria

512 Hwy 64/264, Manteo

Avg 4.4 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.29
More about Garden Deli & Pizzeria
Darrell's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Darrell's Restaurant

521 US Hwy 64/264, Manteo

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Darrell's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Manteo

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Map

More near Manteo to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Nags Head

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kill Devil Hills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston