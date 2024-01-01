Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Key lime pies in
Manteo
/
Manteo
/
Key Lime Pies
Manteo restaurants that serve key lime pies
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Darrell's Restaurant
521 US Hwy 64/264, Manteo
Avg 4.3
(1 review)
Key Lime Pie
$4.99
More about Darrell's Restaurant
Stripers Bar & Grille
1100A S Bay Club Dr, Manteo
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$9.00
More about Stripers Bar & Grille
