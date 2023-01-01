Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Manteo
/
Manteo
/
Pies
Manteo restaurants that serve pies
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Darrell's Restaurant
521 US Hwy 64/264, Manteo
Avg 4.3
(1 review)
Peanut Butter Pie
$4.99
Key Lime Pie
$4.99
More about Darrell's Restaurant
Lost Colony Tavern
208 Queen Elizabeth Ave, Manteo
No reviews yet
Shepherd's Pie
$18.00
More about Lost Colony Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Manteo
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Garden Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Cheesecake
More near Manteo to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Kitty Hawk
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Nags Head
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Kill Devil Hills
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Corolla
No reviews yet
Moyock
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(311 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(625 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(426 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston