Maple & Ash Food Truck

Currently closed for summer.

Lobster Roll$36.00
garlic butter & chives
Maple & Ash Truffle Chips$9.00
sea salt, truffle oil & herbs
Downstairs Burger$16.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, red onion, dijonaise & fries
Heirloom Greens & Herb Salad$15.00
dijon-thyme vinaigrette & lemon
Beef Tenderloin Sandwich$24.00
arugula, harissa aioli, pepperonata, red onion & horseradish
Side of Handcut Fries$8.00
rosemary & parmesan with confit garlic aioli & ketchup
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie$5.00
Downstairs Burger$16.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, red onion, dijonaise & fries
Salt Baked Crispy Potatoes$10.00
Hand Cut Fries$8.00
Scottsdale and Phoenix AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
