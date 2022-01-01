Maple Creek Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
1000 Ladd Landing Blvd., Suite #120
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1000 Ladd Landing Blvd., Suite #120
Kingston TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Smokehouse Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Burger Station 120
Burger Station 120 features bold American flavors served to satisfy even the pickiest of palates. Our menu is packed with affordable, plentiful & memorable dishes that are uniquely southern, deliciously American and the area’s “go-to” for Roane County comfort food!
Los Primos
Come in and enjoy!
Goodfellas Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!