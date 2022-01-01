Maple Shade restaurants you'll love

Bodegas Muriel is located in the historic village of Elciego which is renowned for its quality terroir in Rioja. This 100% viura grape wine ferments mostly in stainless steel with a small portion in used French oak to add depth. With just over 1 g/L of residual sugar, this intensely aromatic wine shows juicy pear, apple, and lime notes with a lingering finish. Pairs well with green salads and all sorts of fish, so be sure to ask your server if our weekend specials include a fish dish for pairing!

