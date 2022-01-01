Maple Shade restaurants you'll love

Maple Shade restaurants
  • /
  • Maple Shade

Maple Shade's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Maple Shade restaurants

Tacconelli’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Tacconelli’s Pizzeria

27 W Main St, Maple Shade

Avg 4.5 (755 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.50
Tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.
Mac & Cheese$10.95
White Cheddar Mac and Cheese served with rosemary panko breadcrumbs. Served one size, in-between our Appetizer and Dinner portion .
Sm Greek$5.50
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, cracked black pepper our vinaigrette dressing.
More about Tacconelli’s Pizzeria
Versi Vino image

TAPAS

Versi Vino

461 Route 38 W, Maple Shade

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Statti | Greco | Calabria$15.00
Greco is a grape variety mainly grown in Southern Italy. This wine is produced entirely in stainless steel, keeping it light and fresh. Herbaceous tones with hints of almond, white flower, and peach. Excellent with egg-based dishes (hello brunch wine!), battered fish, and white meat.
Dec 29. Virtual Mini Bottle Bundle Sparkling Class 7:00pm$51.00
Live Virtual Class: a Sparkling Wine Sensation
Wednesday Dec 29 7:00pm.
Each Sparkling Tasting Kit include SIX quarter-bottles of sparkling wines. This is enough for 6 Full Glasses of Sparkling Wine - which is perfect to share between you and a friend/significant other.
One Kit is good for 1 to 2 people. Pro-Tip: if you’re joining solo, these mini bottles have an easy-open, fancy screw cap which will keep any leftovers fizzy for a few days!
Kit’s will be available for pick-up beginning Tuesday, Dec 21.
Viura | Muriel | Blanco | Rioja , Spain | '20$14.00
Bodegas Muriel is located in the historic village of Elciego which is renowned for its quality terroir in Rioja. This 100% viura grape wine ferments mostly in stainless steel with a small portion in used French oak to add depth. With just over 1 g/L of residual sugar, this intensely aromatic wine shows juicy pear, apple, and lime notes with a lingering finish. Pairs well with green salads and all sorts of fish, so be sure to ask your server if our weekend specials include a fish dish for pairing!
More about Versi Vino
Longshore Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Longshore Breakfast & Lunch

746 West Route 70, Marlton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Longshore Breakfast & Lunch
