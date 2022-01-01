Maple Shade restaurants you'll love
More about Tacconelli’s Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA
Tacconelli’s Pizzeria
27 W Main St, Maple Shade
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.50
Tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.95
White Cheddar Mac and Cheese served with rosemary panko breadcrumbs. Served one size, in-between our Appetizer and Dinner portion .
|Sm Greek
|$5.50
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, cracked black pepper our vinaigrette dressing.
More about Versi Vino
TAPAS
Versi Vino
461 Route 38 W, Maple Shade
|Popular items
|Statti | Greco | Calabria
|$15.00
Greco is a grape variety mainly grown in Southern Italy. This wine is produced entirely in stainless steel, keeping it light and fresh. Herbaceous tones with hints of almond, white flower, and peach. Excellent with egg-based dishes (hello brunch wine!), battered fish, and white meat.
|Dec 29. Virtual Mini Bottle Bundle Sparkling Class 7:00pm
|$51.00
Live Virtual Class: a Sparkling Wine Sensation
Wednesday Dec 29 7:00pm.
Each Sparkling Tasting Kit include SIX quarter-bottles of sparkling wines. This is enough for 6 Full Glasses of Sparkling Wine - which is perfect to share between you and a friend/significant other.
One Kit is good for 1 to 2 people. Pro-Tip: if you’re joining solo, these mini bottles have an easy-open, fancy screw cap which will keep any leftovers fizzy for a few days!
Kit’s will be available for pick-up beginning Tuesday, Dec 21.
|Viura | Muriel | Blanco | Rioja , Spain | '20
|$14.00
Bodegas Muriel is located in the historic village of Elciego which is renowned for its quality terroir in Rioja. This 100% viura grape wine ferments mostly in stainless steel with a small portion in used French oak to add depth. With just over 1 g/L of residual sugar, this intensely aromatic wine shows juicy pear, apple, and lime notes with a lingering finish. Pairs well with green salads and all sorts of fish, so be sure to ask your server if our weekend specials include a fish dish for pairing!