Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Maple Valley

Go
Maple Valley restaurants
Toast

Maple Valley restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Crockett's Public House - Maple Valley

26300 238th Ave SE SE, Maple Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Thai Chicken Salad$16.99
chicken, napa cabbage, spring greens, red bell pepper, carrots, cucumbers, green onion, basil, cilantro, sliced almonds, spicy thai vinaigrette, and peanut sauce
Chicken Cous Cous Salad$18.99
shredded roasted chicken, chopped romaine hearts, celery, red cabbage, toasted almonds, strawberries, sweet and tangy chutney vinaigrette
Chicken Cous Cous Salad$18.99
shredded roasted chicken, chopped romaine hearts, celery, red cabbage, toasted almonds, strawberries, sweet and tangy chutney vinaigrette
More about Crockett's Public House - Maple Valley
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops - Maple Valley

26420 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd, Maple Valley

Avg 4.5 (4573 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN BLTA SALAD$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, diced tomatoes and avocado
atop a bed of fresh, crispy romaine. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
More about Hops n Drops - Maple Valley

Browse other tasty dishes in Maple Valley

Tacos

Map

More near Maple Valley to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (713 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Wenatchee

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (309 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston