Chicken salad in Maple Valley

Crockett's Public House - Maple Valley
26300 238th Ave SE SE, Maple Valley
|Large Thai Chicken Salad
|$16.99
chicken, napa cabbage, spring greens, red bell pepper, carrots, cucumbers, green onion, basil, cilantro, sliced almonds, spicy thai vinaigrette, and peanut sauce
|Chicken Cous Cous Salad
|$18.99
shredded roasted chicken, chopped romaine hearts, celery, red cabbage, toasted almonds, strawberries, sweet and tangy chutney vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops - Maple Valley
26420 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd, Maple Valley
|CHICKEN BLTA SALAD
|$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, diced tomatoes and avocado
atop a bed of fresh, crispy romaine. Served with avocado ranch dressing.