Chicken tenders in Maple Valley

Maple Valley restaurants
Maple Valley restaurants that serve chicken tenders

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops - Maple Valley

26420 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd, Maple Valley

Avg 4.5 (4573 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.75
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
516 Bar and Grill image

 

516 Bar and Grill - 23846 SE Kent Kangley Rd Unit E 11

23846 SE Kent Kangley Rd Unit E 11, Maple Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strip Basket$7.00
Two Chicken Strips served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
