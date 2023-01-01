Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Maple Valley

Maple Valley restaurants
Maple Valley restaurants that serve chili

Crockett's Public House - Maple Valley

26300 238th Ave SE SE, Maple Valley

Green Chili Cheese Burger$17.99
pepper jack cheese, fire roasted poblano chili, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and crispy tortilla strips
More about Crockett's Public House - Maple Valley
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops - Maple Valley

26420 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd, Maple Valley

Avg 4.5 (4573 reviews)
CHILI NACHOS$15.95
Tortilla chips topped with chili, Baja veggies, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, tomato, pickled jalapeños and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Hops n Drops - Maple Valley
