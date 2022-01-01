Go
Toast

mapleleaf diner

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

165 maplewood ave • $

Avg 4.2 (176 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Matza Ball Soup$8.50
greeksalad$13.95
traditional greek salad with iceberg lettuce,feta,onions,olives,peppers,tomatos,grapeleaves topped with our house dressing
pancakes$8.95
3 buttermilk pancakes
meat omelette with cheese$10.95
ham, or bacon choice of cheese amrican ,swill,mozz
chicken souvlaki DLX$11.95
grilled chicken served on toasted pita with greek salad and ff
napa valley chicken salad$10.95
scoop of chicken salad topped with cantaloupe avacado,grapes,served with toasted pita
kids chicken finger$9.25
served with french fries
roasted turkey club$11.95
with bacon , lettuce,and tomato served with ff
cheese burger dlx$12.95
choice of cheese
gyro sandwich DLX$10.95
our fresh gyro sandwich with greek salad and ff served with tzatziki sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

165 maplewood ave

maplewood NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lorena's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Enjoy Lorena's at home!!

St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Luna Stella

No reviews yet

Sprout

No reviews yet

Salads, Soups, Grain Bowls and More All Made with the Freshest Possible Ingredients and a Focus on Seasonal Menu Items

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston