Mapleview Family Restaurant
Classic American food, in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

2023 State Route 104 • $

Avg 4.1 (854 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ CHEDDAR BACON BURGER$13.49
1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion straws, and our signature BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with your choice of side.
MACK DADDY BURGER$14.49
Double-decker burger served with two 8 oz. burger patties cooked to your liking with American cheese, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of side.
HADDOCK DINNER$15.49
Hand-breaded haddock fillet, golden fried and served with your choice of sides and tartar sauce. Available broiled or lemon pepper
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$9.49
Battered all white meat chicken tender, golden fried and served with your choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard dipping sauce. Ask to have them tossed in Buffalo hot sauce
REUBEN MELT$10.99
Grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and stuffed with thinly-sliced corned beef.
BYO SNACK PLATTER$14.79
Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded Pickle Spears, Onion Rings, Fried Mushrooms, Jalapeno Poppers, French Fries. Served with your choice of 3 dipping sauces.
TRIPLE DECKER CLUB$10.79
Sliced bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise and your choice of bread.
HADDOCK SANDWICH$11.49
Lightly-breaded and golden fried haddock fillet. Served on a toasted roll and side of tartar sauce.
SILVERADO$11.79
3 eggs cooked to your liking, served with homefries, bacon, ham and your choice of toast.
WINGS$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2023 State Route 104

Parish NY

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
