Go
Toast

Maplewood Burgers

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

4124 Maplewood Dr • $

Avg 4.6 (531 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger MB$8.79
Our 8oz Certifed Angus Beef Patty Grilled to Perfection *FullyDressed Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickles
Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

4124 Maplewood Dr

Sulphur LA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hut

No reviews yet

The Hut is family owned and operated, and has been serving the SWLA/SETX since 2012!
Serving up the most authentic smoked meats, BBQ, and hot & spicy crawfish.
Come see us once, and you will be hooked!

The Village Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

We exist to be a gathering place where lives are shared by creating positive community, restoring significance, and contributing to the well-being of one another to the glory of God.

Novrozsky's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crust Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Perfection Right Down to the Crust

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston