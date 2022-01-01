Maplewood restaurants you'll love

Maplewood restaurants
Toast
  • Maplewood

Maplewood's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Ramen
French
Soul Food
Must-try Maplewood restaurants

mapleleaf diner image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

mapleleaf diner

165 maplewood ave, maplewood

Avg 4.2 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
gyro sandwich DLX$10.95
our fresh gyro sandwich with greek salad and ff served with tzatziki sauce
chicken souvlaki DLX$11.95
grilled chicken served on toasted pita with greek salad and ff
roasted turkey club$11.95
with bacon , lettuce,and tomato served with ff
St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood image

FRENCH FRIES

St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood

167 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

Avg 3 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Breaded boneless chicken strips with honey mustard
St. James Burger$13.00
Fresh 8 oz. grilled burger, topped with rashers and cheddar
Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg wedge, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese and creamy blue cheese dressing
Luna Stella image

FRENCH FRIES

Luna Stella

5 Highland Place, Maplewood

Avg 3.7 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Linguine Vongole$30.00
little neck clams, lemon, garlic, peperoncino, grana padano
Rigatoni Bolognese$28.00
brisket and short rib bolognese, peas
Orecchiette$26.00
sweet and hot Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, peperoncino, parmesan reggiano
Coda Kitchen & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Coda Kitchen & Bar

177 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

Avg 4.1 (898 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Salmon$22.00
Maple-soy glaze, root vegetable puree, beets, quinoa, kale
Angus Burger$15.00
Choice of three: cheddar, Swiss, blue cheese, goat cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, sauteed onions, bacon, avocado
Choose only one, sub salad (salad instead of potato), fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries
Classic American$15.00
Two griddled shortrib-brisket blend patties, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, pickles, shaved onion, brioche bun
Choose only one, sub salad (salad instead of potato), fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries
Cornbread image

CHICKEN

Cornbread

1565 Springfield Ave, Maplewood

Avg 4.2 (694 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread (6)$10.00
Fried Chicken (4)$20.00
Side Collard Greens$4.00
Lorena's Restaurant image

 

Lorena's Restaurant

160 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Linguine$32.00
linguine tossed with sautéed shrimp and lump crabmeat, fresh tomato, garlic, calabrian chili, basil, lemon-garlic breadcrumbs
(gluten-free penne pasta available)
Salmon Tartare$21.00
radish, cucumber, wasabi tobiko, crème fraîche, crispy wontons
(wontons fried in peanut oil)
Crepe Dinner$17.00
mushrooms, herb, beurre blanc
Sprout image

 

Sprout

181A Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sedona$13.99
Braised Southwestern Chicken, Quinoa, Avocado, Scallions, Tortilla Chips, Cotija Cheese, Kale + Purple Cabbage and Cabo Vinaigrette
Beets +$12.99
Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Apples, Red Onions, Celery, Pumpkin Seeds, Arugula, Kale and Miso Ginger Dressing
Nagano$11.99
Soba Noodles, Carrots, Edamame, Celery, Scallions, Kale + Purple Cabbage and Spicy Cashew with a Squeeze of Sriracha
Ani Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House

149 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

Avg 4.7 (2368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen$16.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies.
Vegan Ramen$16.00
vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.
Shoyu Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil
