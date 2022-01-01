Maplewood restaurants you'll love
More about mapleleaf diner
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
mapleleaf diner
165 maplewood ave, maplewood
|Popular items
|gyro sandwich DLX
|$10.95
our fresh gyro sandwich with greek salad and ff served with tzatziki sauce
|chicken souvlaki DLX
|$11.95
grilled chicken served on toasted pita with greek salad and ff
|roasted turkey club
|$11.95
with bacon , lettuce,and tomato served with ff
More about St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood
FRENCH FRIES
St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood
167 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Breaded boneless chicken strips with honey mustard
|St. James Burger
|$13.00
Fresh 8 oz. grilled burger, topped with rashers and cheddar
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg wedge, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese and creamy blue cheese dressing
More about Luna Stella
FRENCH FRIES
Luna Stella
5 Highland Place, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Linguine Vongole
|$30.00
little neck clams, lemon, garlic, peperoncino, grana padano
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$28.00
brisket and short rib bolognese, peas
|Orecchiette
|$26.00
sweet and hot Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, peperoncino, parmesan reggiano
More about Coda Kitchen & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Coda Kitchen & Bar
177 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Roasted Salmon
|$22.00
Maple-soy glaze, root vegetable puree, beets, quinoa, kale
|Angus Burger
|$15.00
Choice of three: cheddar, Swiss, blue cheese, goat cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, sauteed onions, bacon, avocado
Choose only one, sub salad (salad instead of potato), fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries
|Classic American
|$15.00
Two griddled shortrib-brisket blend patties, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, pickles, shaved onion, brioche bun
Choose only one, sub salad (salad instead of potato), fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries
More about Cornbread
CHICKEN
Cornbread
1565 Springfield Ave, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Cornbread (6)
|$10.00
|Fried Chicken (4)
|$20.00
|Side Collard Greens
|$4.00
More about Lorena's Restaurant
Lorena's Restaurant
160 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Linguine
|$32.00
linguine tossed with sautéed shrimp and lump crabmeat, fresh tomato, garlic, calabrian chili, basil, lemon-garlic breadcrumbs
(gluten-free penne pasta available)
|Salmon Tartare
|$21.00
radish, cucumber, wasabi tobiko, crème fraîche, crispy wontons
(wontons fried in peanut oil)
|Crepe Dinner
|$17.00
mushrooms, herb, beurre blanc
More about Sprout
Sprout
181A Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Sedona
|$13.99
Braised Southwestern Chicken, Quinoa, Avocado, Scallions, Tortilla Chips, Cotija Cheese, Kale + Purple Cabbage and Cabo Vinaigrette
|Beets +
|$12.99
Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Apples, Red Onions, Celery, Pumpkin Seeds, Arugula, Kale and Miso Ginger Dressing
|Nagano
|$11.99
Soba Noodles, Carrots, Edamame, Celery, Scallions, Kale + Purple Cabbage and Spicy Cashew with a Squeeze of Sriracha
More about Ani Ramen House
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ani Ramen House
149 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen
|$16.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies.
|Vegan Ramen
|$16.00
vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.
|Shoyu Ramen
|$16.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil