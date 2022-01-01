Maplewood American restaurants you'll love

mapleleaf diner image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

mapleleaf diner

165 maplewood ave, maplewood

Avg 4.2 (176 reviews)
pancakes$8.95
3 buttermilk pancakes
chicken souvlaki DLX$11.95
grilled chicken served on toasted pita with greek salad and ff
gyro sandwich DLX$10.95
our fresh gyro sandwich with greek salad and ff served with tzatziki sauce
St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood image

FRENCH FRIES

St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood

167 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

Avg 3 (148 reviews)
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Breaded boneless chicken strips with honey mustard
St. James Burger$13.00
Fresh 8 oz. grilled burger, topped with rashers and cheddar
Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg wedge, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese and creamy blue cheese dressing
Coda Kitchen & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Coda Kitchen & Bar

177 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

Avg 4.1 (898 reviews)
Roasted Salmon$22.00
Maple-soy glaze, root vegetable puree, beets, quinoa, kale
Angus Burger$15.00
Choice of three: cheddar, Swiss, blue cheese, goat cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, sauteed onions, bacon, avocado
Choose only one, sub salad (salad instead of potato), fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries
Classic American$15.00
Two griddled shortrib-brisket blend patties, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, pickles, shaved onion, brioche bun
Choose only one, sub salad (salad instead of potato), fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries
