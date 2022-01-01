Maplewood American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Maplewood
More about mapleleaf diner
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
mapleleaf diner
165 maplewood ave, maplewood
|Popular items
|pancakes
|$8.95
3 buttermilk pancakes
|chicken souvlaki DLX
|$11.95
grilled chicken served on toasted pita with greek salad and ff
|gyro sandwich DLX
|$10.95
our fresh gyro sandwich with greek salad and ff served with tzatziki sauce
More about St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood
FRENCH FRIES
St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood
167 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Breaded boneless chicken strips with honey mustard
|St. James Burger
|$13.00
Fresh 8 oz. grilled burger, topped with rashers and cheddar
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg wedge, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese and creamy blue cheese dressing
More about Coda Kitchen & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Coda Kitchen & Bar
177 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Roasted Salmon
|$22.00
Maple-soy glaze, root vegetable puree, beets, quinoa, kale
|Angus Burger
|$15.00
Choice of three: cheddar, Swiss, blue cheese, goat cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, sauteed onions, bacon, avocado
Choose only one, sub salad (salad instead of potato), fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries
|Classic American
|$15.00
Two griddled shortrib-brisket blend patties, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, pickles, shaved onion, brioche bun
Choose only one, sub salad (salad instead of potato), fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries