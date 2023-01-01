Bacon cheeseburgers in Maplewood
Maplewood restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Cielo's Final Touch - 1628 Springfield Ave
1628 Springfield Ave, Maplewood
|Bacon cheeseburger deluxe
|$11.75
Coda Kitchen & Bar
177 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$16.00
House ground hickory bacon and chuck, maple-bacon jam, Swiss and American cheese, chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$16.00
House ground bacon & beef (50% each,) maple-bacon jam, Swiss & American cheese, chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, pretzel bun (cooked medium or higher)
* Due to the fact that the burger patty has a high concentration of bacon, it will appear pinkish-red inside regardless of the temperature requested.
Choose only one, sub salad (salad instead of potato), fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries