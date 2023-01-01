Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Maplewood

Go
Maplewood restaurants
Toast

Maplewood restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Consumer pic

 

Cielo's Final Touch - 1628 Springfield Ave

1628 Springfield Ave, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon cheeseburger deluxe$11.75
More about Cielo's Final Touch - 1628 Springfield Ave
Coda Kitchen & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Coda Kitchen & Bar

177 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

Avg 4.1 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Jam Burger$16.00
House ground hickory bacon and chuck, maple-bacon jam, Swiss and American cheese, chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Bacon Jam Burger$16.00
House ground bacon & beef (50% each,) maple-bacon jam, Swiss & American cheese, chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, pretzel bun (cooked medium or higher)
* Due to the fact that the burger patty has a high concentration of bacon, it will appear pinkish-red inside regardless of the temperature requested.
Choose only one, sub salad (salad instead of potato), fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries
More about Coda Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Maplewood

Pork Chops

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Sliders

Cobb Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

French Toast

Short Ribs

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Maplewood to explore

Newark

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2354 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (73 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (714 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (792 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston