Chocolate cake in
Maplewood
/
Maplewood
/
Chocolate Cake
Maplewood restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
mapleleaf diner
165 maplewood ave, maplewood
Avg 4.2
(176 reviews)
chocolate cake
$3.95
More about mapleleaf diner
FRENCH FRIES
St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood
167 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
Avg 3
(148 reviews)
Guinness Chocolate Cake
$10.00
More about St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood
