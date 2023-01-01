Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Maplewood

Maplewood restaurants
Maplewood restaurants that serve coleslaw

mapleleaf diner image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spot DIner - 165 maplewood ave maplewood nj

165 maplewood ave, maplewood

Avg 4.2 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.50
More about Spot DIner - 165 maplewood ave maplewood nj
St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood image

FRENCH FRIES

St James's Gate Public House

167 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

Avg 3 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$1.00
More about St James's Gate Public House

