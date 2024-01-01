Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Maplewood

Go
Maplewood restaurants
Toast

Maplewood restaurants that serve cupcakes

mapleleaf diner image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spot DIner - 165 maplewood ave maplewood nj

165 maplewood ave, maplewood

Avg 4.2 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Cupcake$4.50
More about Spot DIner - 165 maplewood ave maplewood nj
Item pic

 

Gigi's Cupcakes

1925 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12 Original Cupcakes Chocolate Chocolate and Chocolate Vanilla$45.00
Six chocolate originals topped with chocolate buttercream and six chocolate originals topped with vanilla buttercream. Each container as well as bag will be stickered with a list of ingredients.
Happy B-Day Cupcake$4.50
22 inch Mylar Balloon
12 Mini Cupcakes Confetti$22.50
Twelve vanilla minis mixed with rainbow confetti, topped with vanilla buttercream sprinkled with rainbow confetti. Each container as well as bag will be stickered with a list of ingredients.
More about Gigi's Cupcakes

